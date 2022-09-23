Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an unseen picture of lavish Mumbai house where she held her 42nd birthday party

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an unseen picture of lavish Mumbai house where she held her 42nd birthday party

bollywood
Published on Sep 23, 2022 03:16 PM IST

Take a look inside an unseen corner of Kareena Kapoor Khan's house in Mumbai. She turned a year older on Wednesday.

Kareena Kapoor held her 42nd birthday party at her house in Mumbai.
Kareena Kapoor held her 42nd birthday party at her house in Mumbai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 42 this week. She marked her birthday with a star-studded birthday bash at her house in Bandra, Mumbai where all of her close friends and family members were spotted arriving. On Friday, she treated fans to a glimpse of an unseen corner of her luxurious home as she gave a shoutout to a décor company for her birthday balloons. Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor's birthday party with family

The picture features an al fresco dining area at her house, which looks to be a part of the rooftop. Decked up with wooden furniture with white seat covers, the area comes with some indoor plants adding to the beauty of the room. Colourful balloons are seen alongside a large mirror wall in the pictures as well. Kareena captioned it, “Thank you, @groomgroomballoon,” with emojis.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories.
Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Kareena’s birthday party was attended by Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Parents-to-be, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also clicked arriving at the actor’s house for the celebrations.

While Kareena’s star studded birthday bash happened on Wednesday night, she had earlier celebrated the day with her family. She marked her special day at father Randhir Kapoor’s house. She twinned with sister Karisma in white outfits for the day time.

A picture of her blowing candles on her birthday cake with little Jeh also surfaced online. Besides them, Saif Ali Khan was also a part of the celebration among other close family members.

Kareena, who last starred in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, will be next seen in her first OTT project. It’s Sujoy Ghosh's film, an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, which will release on Netflix. Kareena will mark her OTT debut alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. Apart from this, she also has an untitled film directed by Rajesh Krishnan, followed by a film produced by Rhea Kapoor.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor pics kareena kapoor khan
kareena kapoor pics kareena kapoor khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out