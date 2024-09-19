Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur, Jeh's reaction to monitoring their screen time: 'Why are you watching?'

Kareena Kapoor is getting ready for a film festival celebrating her 25 years in Hindi cinema. The actor recently talked about managing the screen time of her sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In an interview with News 18, Kareena stated that whenever she tries to limit their screen time, they ask her about her own screen time and what she's watching on her smartphone or television. (Also read: Hansal Mehta breaks silence on box office performance of Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders) Kareena Kapoor recently spoke about regulating Taimur and Jehangir's screen time.

Kareena on regulating Taimur, Jeh's screen time

Kareena, when asked about how she manages the screen time of Taimur and Jeh, said, “Monday to Friday, screen time is, like, no! But then he’s always like, ‘But then why are you watching TV?’ ‘Why are you on your phone?’ These days, the parents also have to do what they want their kids to do. So, when we are wanting to put them to bed, then we are also reading and not watching TV till they go to sleep. Because I guess they learn from example – there’s no other way. They’re going to see us on the phone or on the screen. They’ll want to do that.”

About Kareena Kapoor Khan film festival

Kareena has been recently attending press conferences regarding her upcoming film festival titled, PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival. Her iconic films will be screened from September 20 to September 27, spanning 15 cities and over 30 theaters. PVR, while announcing the film festival marking Kareena's 25 years in Bollywood, shared a reel with glimpses of films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met and The Buckingham Murders. Kareena reposted the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, “The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… my job I love… the fire within… here’s to the next 25 (heart emoji) Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival… so humbled (smiling, heart and rainbow emoji).”

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming project

Kareena was recently seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckigham Murders, jointly produced by her and Ekta Kapoor. She will next feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh and others.