Kartik Aaryan channels Shaktimaan to fight baddies with an umbrella in new video, says 'Avengers can wait'

Kartik Aaryan shared a new video on Instagram in which he was seen performing a few action stunts while the theme song of Shaktimaan played in the background. Shaktimaan, which aired on Doordarshan, was one of the first reel superheroes of the country. The television show starred Mukesh Khanna in the titular role.

The clip was styled in a video game format with Kartik Aaryan dressed in a trench coat and racing to the end. At first, he was seen escaping the baddies and defending himself with guns and swords. However, Kartik is then bestowed with a powerful umbrella that helps him defeat the enemies. Kartik shared the clip with the caption, "Avengers can wait, Shaktimaan For The Win."

The video was shared in connection with Kartik's collaboration with the mobile game Brawl Stars. The actor has been roped in to be the brand ambassador of a multiplayer game.

The video garnered reactions from many, including Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy. She took to the comments section and dropped a raised hands and clap emojis. Fans were also impressed with the video. "OMGGGGGG," a fan wrote. "Shaktiman 2.0," said another. "Hot as fire," a third fan commented.

Kartik recently announced his new project called Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", Satyanarayan Ki Katha will be directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans. He had helmed the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama, Anandi Gopal.

According to PTI, speaking about the project, Kartik said, "It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National award." The project is slated to go on floors towards the end of the year. Kartik also has Netflix thriller Dhamaka and horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.