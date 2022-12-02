Kartik Aaryan recalls films got scrapped after he told people about them: ‘Maine jaani kabhi kisiko batana mat’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has opened up about the initial days of his career and said that there were occasions when he would be selected for a film but the project would get scrapped. In a new interview, Kartik recalled how he would tell everyone about his projects which later 'didn't take off'. The actor said that he then learned about not telling people anything in advance. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan reveals his reaction to memes suggesting he will replace Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible)

Talking about the days f , Kartik said that he never got an apology when he was not chosen to be part of a film. The actor said that if he was ever selected for a film then it would be 'bohut bada ahsaan (huge favour)'.

Speaking with Goodtimes, Kartik said, "Mere saath aesa bhi hua hai ki jo ek aadh film jo main almost lock hogaya hun aur, before my debut also, lekin it didn't take off. Aur maine pure jahaan mein bata diya tha ki 'Meri film hone wali hai' and it didn't take offf. Toh uske baad in fact ek bohut sahi cheeze maine yeh jaani ki kabhi kisiko batana mat (It has happened with me that one or such film that got locked, before my debut also, it didn't take off. I had told everyone 'My film will happen' and it didn't take off. After that, I came to know that you shouldn't tell anyone)."

He added, "When Pyaar Ka Punchnama was happening, when I got my first film, I never told anyone that I'm shooting for a film or I'm doing anything. Because I thought, pata chale yeh bhi scrap hogayi toh (what if this got scrapped too)?"

Kartik revealed that he didn't even tell his roommates while he went on sets for filming. The actor said he would tell them he was doing an internship at the Kokilaben hospital and as per them he would be there from morning till night. Later, when the release date of Pyaar Ka Punchnama was locked, he gathered around his 12 roommates and showed them the trailer.

Kartik made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). He also featured in Akaash Vani, Kaanchi, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal 2, Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik features in Freddy, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, alongside Alaya F. The film also features Jeniffer Piccinato. He will also be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. Kartik will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. Apart from Kartik, Kiara Advani is also a part of the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON