Katrina Kaif, in a suit and red bangles, leaves with husband Vicky Kaushal for Jaipur airport in helicopter. Watch

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan, were spotted leaving Sawai Madhopur for Jaipur airport on December 10.

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen wearing a salwar kameez as she sits inside the private helicopter parked at Sawai Madhopur. The couple got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Many fans commented on the pictures. One person said, “Wow we are waiting airport look.” While another one wrote, “Where is Vicky? Mrs. Kaushal looks amazing.”

Earlier Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal posted a picture of the couple from the pheras ceremony and captioned it, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi (Today I have a place for one more person in my heart). Welcome to the family Parjai ji (sister-in-law). Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple. @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

Her sister Isabelle Kaif also welcomed Vicky into the family. “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever," she wrote.

On December 9, Vicky and Katrina shared candid pictures from the wedding. The couple shared the same set of photos along with the same caption that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."