Kiara Advani praises her father's 'childhood friend' Juhi Chawla, calls her 'aunty': 'I don’t think she will kill me'

Actor Kiara Advani has heaped praises on actor Juhi Chawla, who she referred to as aunty, and revealed that the actor is her father Jagdeep Advani's childhood friend. In a new interview, when pointed out that she called Juhi aunty, Kiara laughed and added that she doesn't think that Juhi will 'kill' her for it. Kiara also spoke about how she is related to late actor Ashok Kumar. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra holds train of Kriti Sanon's dress at Hello Awards red carpet, Kiara Advani poses solo. Watch)

Kiara Advani revealed the atmosphere she grew up in was in contrast to her career. She said that she didn't listen to any 'filmi stories' growing up. Talking about Juhi Chawla, Kiara said that she never felt the former was a 'huge film star' as she was always grounded.

In an interview with Social Media Star With Janice, Kiara said, “Basically, my grandfather got re-married and my nani (grandmother), who he got remarried to, is the daughter of Ashok Kumar. So by marriage, I am related to Ashok Kumar. My grandfather’s brother is Saeed Jaffrey. But the sad part is, I have never met either of them. I got to know more about them, once I started telling my parents that I wanted to get into films.”

Talking about meeting film actors, Kiara said, “My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met… except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father’s childhood friend.” At this point, Janice said, “You just called her Juhi aunty!” Kiara responded, “I don’t think she will kill me. She was the only person I met. She is very grounded. I never felt that she was a huge film star, and she was just like my parent’s friends. We would meet at birthday parties. I would be dancing and choreographing dances with her kids. I was one of those kids. All of them would be my backup dancers. That would be the extent of the filminess.”

Kiara made her acting debut with the comedy film Fugly (2014). She then featured in sports drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), action thriller Machine (2017), Netflix anthological film Lust Stories (2018), and romantic drama Kabir Singh (2019). She was also a part of Good Newwz, Guilty, Laxmii, and Indoo Ki Jawani (2020). She was last seen in Shershaah along with her rumoured boyfriend-actor Sidharth Malhotra in August last year.

The actor has several projects in the pipeline such as horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan; rom-coms Jug Jugg Jeeyo (with Varun Dhawan) and Govinda Naam Mera (with Vicky Kaushal).

