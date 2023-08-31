Madhuri Dixit pens emotional note as sons Ryan and Arin leave for college: ‘Home won’t be the same without you two’

Madhuri Dixit on Thursday took to her Instagram handle and penned a note for her sons, Arin and Ryan, as they leave home for higher studies. Madhuri has two kids with her husband Dr Sriram Nene. Both the kids are now in college. Also read: Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Nene share photos from youngest son Ryan's graduation Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene and their sons, Arin and Ryan.

Madhuri Dixit's son joins university

Madhuri shared a couple of pictures with Arin and Ryan. The photos feature them posing at what seems to be an eatery. While the first one has Madhuri and her sons flashing their smiles, the second one is a candid click as the actor bursts out laughing. Sharing the memories, she addressed them as ‘boys.’

Madhuri wrote, “How can you both be in college already! Where has the time gone? Still, I'm excited for you to have your adventures and become the best version of yourselves. I love you always and will miss you immensely, all the time. Home won't be the same without you two.”

After she posted the pictures, celebs reached out to Madhuri. Riteish Deshmukh commented, “It’s all love.” “Awwwwww… I'm heading there couple of years,” added Farah Khan Kunder. Raja Kumari said, “So sweet!”

Madhuri Dixit's family

Madhuri married Dr Shriram Nene in 1999. They welcomed their first child, son Arin in 2003. Two years later, they had Ryan.

Ryan Nene's graduation

A few months ago, Madhuri's younger son Ryan completed his high school. During his graduation ceremony, Madhuri and her husband had shared glimpses on social media. Madhuri and Shriram shared in a joint post: "Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights (red heart emoji) #DrNene #graduation #proudparent #congratulations #son #proudmoment #success #cheers #instagram #instagood."

A photo showed Ryan getting ready for the ceremony as he posed in front of an MF Hussain painting at their home. A video of him accepting his diploma during the convocation ceremony was also added. A photo of Ryan after receiving the diploma was also there. The last photo featured the family together, including older son Arin and Ryan.

Meanwhile, Arin is currently attending the University of Southern California in the US. He joined the university in 2021. Previously, in a vlog, Dr Shriram Nene was seen teaching Arin recipes to impress his roommates. Besides this, Madhuri and her husband keep sharing glimpses of their lives on social media from time to time. Madhuri was last seen in Maja Ma.

