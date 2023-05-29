Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Nene share photos from youngest son Ryan's graduation, call him 'brilliant star'

Madhuri Dixit's younger son Ryan Nene graduated from school on Sunday. She and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, added a video and pictures from Ryan's graduation ceremony in Mumbai as they celebrated an important milestone in his life. Ryan graduated from the American School of Bombay. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit thanks caregivers who looked after her late mother Snehlata Dixit like family, shares post on Nurses Day) The Nene family posed with Ryan as he graduated from American School of Bombay.

Proud parents celebrate Ryan's graduation

On Instagram, both Madhuri and Shriram shared a post which said, "Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights (red heart emoji) #DrNene #graduation #proudparent #congratulations #son #proudmoment #success #cheers #instagram #instagood." In the first photo, Ryan can be seen getting ready for the ceremony as he posed in front of a MF Hussain painting at home. A video of Ryan accepting his diploma is also added in the post. A photo of Ryan after receiving the diploma is also in the photos collection.

The final photo shows the Nene family, including older son Arin Nene, posing proudly with Ryan. The young graduate has a green graduation gown with an orange garland. Shriram is standing next to Ryan in a suit while Madhuri is standing on his other side with a big smile. She was wearing a simple white printed salwar for the occasion. Arin is next to Madhuri in a black shirt and black. He is attending the University of Southern California in the US.

Marathi actor Adinath Kothare shared clapping hand emojis on their post. While fans congratulated the Nene family especially Ryan. One fan wrote, "Congratulations to proud parents n to graduate good luck for new adventure." Another fan said, "Hey handsome Ryan congratulations (party face emoji) and best wishes for future make everyone proud."

Madhuri lost her mother in March

Earlier this year on March 11, Madhuri lost her mother Snehalata Dixit at age 90. Madhuri and Shriram shared a statement after her death which said, "Our beloved Aai (mother), Snehalata, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."

Later, Madhuri wrote an emotional note for her mother on Instagram. She said, "Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories."

The actor was last seen in the Prime Video film Maja Ma in 2022 with Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh.

