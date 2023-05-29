Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Nene share photos from youngest son Ryan's graduation, call him 'brilliant star'

Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Nene share photos from youngest son Ryan's graduation, call him 'brilliant star'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 29, 2023 02:12 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene wished their son Ryan Nene on his graduation. They posed for pictures after he got his diploma.

Madhuri Dixit's younger son Ryan Nene graduated from school on Sunday. She and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, added a video and pictures from Ryan's graduation ceremony in Mumbai as they celebrated an important milestone in his life. Ryan graduated from the American School of Bombay. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit thanks caregivers who looked after her late mother Snehlata Dixit like family, shares post on Nurses Day)

The Nene family posed with Ryan as he graduated from American School of Bombay.
The Nene family posed with Ryan as he graduated from American School of Bombay.

Proud parents celebrate Ryan's graduation

On Instagram, both Madhuri and Shriram shared a post which said, "Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights (red heart emoji) #DrNene #graduation #proudparent #congratulations #son #proudmoment #success #cheers #instagram #instagood." In the first photo, Ryan can be seen getting ready for the ceremony as he posed in front of a MF Hussain painting at home. A video of Ryan accepting his diploma is also added in the post. A photo of Ryan after receiving the diploma is also in the photos collection.

The final photo shows the Nene family, including older son Arin Nene, posing proudly with Ryan. The young graduate has a green graduation gown with an orange garland. Shriram is standing next to Ryan in a suit while Madhuri is standing on his other side with a big smile. She was wearing a simple white printed salwar for the occasion. Arin is next to Madhuri in a black shirt and black. He is attending the University of Southern California in the US.

Marathi actor Adinath Kothare shared clapping hand emojis on their post. While fans congratulated the Nene family especially Ryan. One fan wrote, "Congratulations to proud parents n to graduate good luck for new adventure." Another fan said, "Hey handsome Ryan congratulations (party face emoji) and best wishes for future make everyone proud."

Madhuri lost her mother in March

Earlier this year on March 11, Madhuri lost her mother Snehalata Dixit at age 90. Madhuri and Shriram shared a statement after her death which said, "Our beloved Aai (mother), Snehalata, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."

Later, Madhuri wrote an emotional note for her mother on Instagram. She said, "Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories."

The actor was last seen in the Prime Video film Maja Ma in 2022 with Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit shriram nene
madhuri dixit shriram nene
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out