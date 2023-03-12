Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit dies at 90

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit dies at 90

Published on Mar 12, 2023

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit died on Saturday morning. She was 90. Her last rites will be performed in Mumbai later in the day.

Madhuri Dixit with mother Snehlata Dixit and husband Shriram Nene.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit has died. She was 90. Her last rites will reportedly be performed in Mumbai on Saturday. Further details about the cause of her death are awaited. Also read: Madhuri Dixit wishes mother on her 89th birthday

In a joint statement shared by India Today, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene said, "Our beloved Aai (mother), Snehalata, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."

Madhuri was born in Mumbai. She made her acting debut with Abodh in 1984. She married Dr Sriram Nene in 1999, and they share two sons. Last month, Shriram Nene had written a sweet post about his mother-in-law. He tweeted, “My 90-year-old mother-in-law paints. She has macular degeneration and can’t see too well. But what comes out of her mind is remarkable. She is the loveliest, most positive person in the world. We had her paintings placed on mugs to remind us of her talent."

In an interview last year, Madhuri, who is the youngest of four siblings, had spoken about her mother. The actor had said that her family never treated her any differently even after she became a star. Madhuri said that her upbringing was such that it never let fame get to her.

Recounting how her mother Snehlata Dixit's behaviour towards her never changed even after she became a famous and successful actor, Madhuri had told ETimes, "I mean, even when I was working in films, my mom used to scold me if my room was messed up and things like that. So that's how I was brought up. And that's how I am. When I go home, everything is back in the studio. I see my kids and I see my husband and it's just a different life. I never really lost myself."

Last year in June, Madhuri had celebrated her 'aai (mother)' Snehlata's 90th birthday with a series of family photos and a sweet Instagram post. In the first picture, Madhuri posed with her mom and husband Shriram Nene. There was also a solo picture of the late Snehalata. Her caption read, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's best friend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health and happiness!”

