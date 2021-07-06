Madhuri Dixit says she's 'concerned' as son Arin leaves for the US for higher studies

Madhuri Dixit on Monday shared a video where she talked about her feelings as her older son Arin Nene leaves for the US to pursue his higher studies. Arin recently passed out of school.

Sharing a clip of it on Instagram, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "My baby is leaving for college... Here's how Ram & I as parents are preparing for this transition and some advice for the kids learning to build an independent life."

She also posted a video on her YouTube page where she and her husband Dr Shriram Nene spoke at length about not just their son but also about parenting and how it is different from the US where Dr Nene grew up.

At the start of it, Madhuri said: "I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern."

Madhuri then interacted with her husband and how his upbringing has been different from his sons in India. Dr Nene agreed that growing up in the US, with both his parents working, he and his siblings learnt how to deal with the basics - doing your bed, do your laundry, essential cooking.

Madhuri then spoke about her apprehensions and said how she was worried how Arin would deal with all the basic skills in life, issues he hasn't had to deal with here in India. Both agreed that they would have to teach him these before he left.

Dr Nene elaborated on points they would teach him -- basics like shower, shave, put on your clothes well, reach class on time, hygiene, managing finances, fitness and food intake, what to do when you get sick, etc. In addition, Madhuri expressed her apprehension about how Arin and kids his age would choose their friends. Dr Nene did throw light on the matter and added how inside the campus matters are safe as there are campus police.

"I think what is important is to choose your friends right. You said it well that you have trained these kids for 18 years to really have the core values. The tricky part is when you are in a big city, and they walk off campus, and what sought to threats and stuff... so we will have to talk to them about that. But, I think, in the end you sort of have to let go in order for them to come closer to you."

Earlier in May, Madhuri had posted a family picture and spoken about how Arin had passed his high school with 'flying colours'. She had written: "A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021."

Through the Covid-19 lockdowns, Madhuri stayed active on social media, sharing tips to deal with the pandemic with her fans, posting throwback pictures and clips, and giving a peek into her personal life with her husband, sons Arin and Ryan and her mother. She had also shot for Dance Deewane 3, the shoot of which had come to a halt briefly after some from the team tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking about her life, Madhuri had told Hindustan Times, “My kids are home, my mom and my husband. We’re spending as much time together as possible. We’re looking at the brighter side, and trying to give each other the support that we need. My son will go to college this year. So, I’m spending time with him, doing simple things like cooking or jamming together.”