Madhuri Dixit says ‘never stop dreaming’ with new photos, Mouni Roy calls her ‘timeless beauty’

Madhuri Dixit shared a bunch of pictures from her new photoshoot, in which she was seen wearing a white silk chiffon lehenga. One of her posts was captioned, “Never stop dreaming.”

In the first image shared by Madhuri Dixit on Instagram, she was seen posing for the camera with her hand resting on her cheek. The second showed her entire outfit, while in the third, she rested her elbows on the table in front of her and smiled.

Commenting on one of the posts, Mouni Roy wrote, “My timeless beauty.” Fans loved Madhuri’s pictures as well. “Mam aap kal bhi super Star thi aaj bhi hai (you were a superstar before and you are one even now),” one said, while another called her ‘beauty queen’. “People praise beauty, l praise your personality,” a third wrote.





Madhuri is presently seen as one of the judges of Dance Deewane 3. In recent weeks, several 90s stars such as Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty have appeared on the show as special guests.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in April, Madhuri expressed gratitude for being able to spend time with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and their sons, Arin and Ryan, as the shoot of Dance Deewane 3 was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My kids are home, my mom and my husband. We’re spending as much time together as possible. We’re looking at the brighter side, and trying to give each other the support that we need. My son will go to college this year. So, I’m spending time with him, doing simple things like cooking or jamming together,” she said.

Madhuri will soon make her web series debut with a show titled Finding Anamika, which features her as a superstar who suddenly goes missing. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, it also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jafari.