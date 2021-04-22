IND USA
Madhuri Dixit with her co-actors in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori.
Madhuri Dixit shares vintage pics with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori as their film Anjaam clocks 27 years

  • Madhuri Dixit posts pictures from her movie Anjaam, as it completed 27 years. Taking to Instagram, she shared photos with her co-actors in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:02 PM IST

Actor Madhuri Dixit has shared memories from her movie Anjaam, as it clocked 27 years on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures with her co-actors in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "#27YearsOfAnjaam One of my memorable films with @iamsrk & #DeepakTijori filled with lots of emotions, drama, and entertainment."

Many fans took to the comments section, and praised her. One wrote, "You are beautiful." Another wrote, "You are fantastic." A third fan commented, "The absolute best."

Anjaam was a psychological thriller released in 1994. It was the first time that Madhuri and Shah Rukh were paired together.

Madhuri recently visited the Maldives with her husband Shriram Nene and posted several pictures from her vacation. They were seen having candlelit dinners and enjoying a speedboat ride on the trip. After she returned, Madhuri has been sharing her memories from the island with throwback pictures.

She can currently be seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Her fans will see in a new streaming series titled Finding Anamika, due out on Netflix. The series tells the story of a global superstar, wife, and mother who suddenly disappears without leaving any trace. The police and her loved ones search for answers to her disappearance.

Suhana Khan is currently stationed in New York.
Salman Khan in a still from the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer.
