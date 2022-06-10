Mahima Chaudhry says her daughter didn’t go to school during her cancer recovery: ‘She didn't want to risk Covid'

Mahima Chaudhry is currently working on her comeback film, The Signature. Her fans and friends recently learned about her cancer diagnosis and recovery from the video shared by actor Anupam Kher on Instagram. Mahima has now spoken about her treatment in Mumbai and how her daughter Ariana was her biggest pillar of support during the time. Also read: Mahima Chaudhry is diagnosed with breast cancer, Anupam Kher shares video with her: 'You are my hero'

Mahima shot to fame with her debut film Pardes in 1997 and went on to work in many more like Daag, Dhadkan, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Kya Kare and Lajja. She separated from her husband Bobby Mukherji in 2013 and currently lives with daughter Ariana.

Opening up about how Ariana played a major role in her recovery, Mahima told ETimes, "She categorically told me that she'll stay at home because she didn't want to risk the COVID virus from coming home as I was in my recovery stage. So, she didn't go to school when it reopened after the COVID phase. She took her classes online, they gave her that provision."

The Signature is the story of a common man and has Anupam among the lead cast. The film is directed by Gajendra Ahire and is currently being shot in Lucknow.

Anupam shared a video on Thursday to break the news about Mahima's cancer to her fans. He wrote along with it, “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"

Mahima revealed in the video that Anupam approached her for the film when she was undergoing treatment in hospital. She said that she had been receiving work offers but she couldn't go ahead as she had no hair. She turned emotional as she said that she said yes to Anupam for The Signature and asked him if she could wear a wig on the sets.

