Mouni Roy attends FIFA with husband Suraj Nambiar: Being Bengali means that I grew up around football

Mouni Roy was amongst the many Bollywood celebrities who cheered loud from the stadium at the on-going FIFA World Cup. Roy, who attended a match in Qatar with her husband Suraj Nambiar, described us the experience of watching a FIFA match live. The 37-year-old says, “It is easily one of the most memorable moments of my life. More than 88,000 fans – most of who were Argentina supporters chanting and cheering. It really was surreal. Qatar has done a phenomenal job of hosting it.”

Ask if her love for the sport dates back to her roots or was it her husband who introduced her to the football madness, the Brahmastra actor asserts, “Yes, being Bengali means that grew up around football. Both my brother and husband are massive football fans, so I do try and keep up with the important games. It is funny but my brother is a Real Madrid fan and my husband is a Barcelona fan so I’m stuck in between a domestic El Clasico.”

Mouni Roy on Instagram shared a couple of pictures from the venue spreading the FIFA fever on social media. Donning a football jersey of team Argentina, Roy revealed how she and her husband screamed on top of their voices sharing, “Suraj is a massive Argentina, Barcelona and Messi fan, so we usually watch the big games together. I’ve seen tons of Messi highlights and it truly is amazing how Messi brings out art in the game.” Ask who’s her favourite football player apart from Messi, Mouni Roy says, “Barring Messi, I’d have to say Neymar. I like that he plays football with so much flair. I also love that Messi and him are best friends and that always look out for each other like family. Plus he’s quite stylish which helps!”

Mouni Roy also shares one memory she will always cherish from the game. “Most cherished memory has to be the recent one - my husband and I watching Messi and Argentina win in the world cup quarter final game that went all the way to the penalties”, asserts Roy.