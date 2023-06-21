Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mukesh Khanna continues protest against Adipurush, says 'whole team should be burnt alive at fifty degrees’

Mukesh Khanna continues protest against Adipurush, says 'whole team should be burnt alive at fifty degrees’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 21, 2023 06:03 PM IST

Mukesh Khanna, who earlier objected to casting of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh or Ravana, has now claimed that the entire team of Adipurush should be ‘burnt alive’.

Actor Mukesh Khanna continues his protest against the release of Adipurush and has urged ‘the 100 crore Hindus of India’ to ‘wake up’ and join the protest to halt the release of this interpretation of Ramayana. He cursed the team of Adipurush by saying that they should be burnt alive at 50 degrees. (Also Read: Mukesh Khanna wonders why Saif Ali Khan played Raavan in Adipurush: ‘Isn’t there a better actor in the industry?')

Mukesh Khanna slams Manoj Muntashir and Bhushan Kumar for Adipurush
Mukesh Khanna slams Manoj Muntashir and Bhushan Kumar for Adipurush

“They should not be forgiven. Yesterday, I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees,” Mukesh Khanna said in an interview to news agency ANI.

On Manoj Muntashir's explanation

In an interview to news agency ANI, Mukesh said, “Kehte hain Manoj Muntashir bahut bada writer hai. Maine follow kabhi nahi kia hai unko. Par unki bachkani baatein sunn ke mujhe bahut bura laga hai. Mujhe laga tha ki itne critcism ke baad jab poora Hindustan khada ho gaya toh ye mooh chhupaenge. But ye bole, ‘Valmiki ji ka version tha, fir uske baad mein Tulsidas ji ka version tha, fir uske baad mein Ramanand Sagar ji ka version tha. Ye mera version hai. Arey bhai, who the hell are you? Aap kya Valmiki ke upar hain jo bachcho ko bolenge ki purani baatein bhool jao, main jo bata raha hu wohi sahi hai?” (They say Manoj Muntashir is a big writer. I’ve never followed his work. But I've been disappointed by his childish explanations. I thought he'd save face when the whole country is criticising him. But he's defending his work by saying that after Valmiki, Tulsidas and Ramanand Sagar's versions, Adipurush is his own version. Is he above Valmiki that he'd ask the kids today to forget their past and assume what he's showing as accurate?).

On depiction of Hanuman and Rama

“Inhone Hanuman ko chamda pehna diya. Rama ko inhone chamde ke sandals pehna diye. Na Rama ki moochh ho sakti hai, na Krishna ki, na Vishnu ki. Hum bade huye hain unko dekh kar.” (They've made Hanuman and Rama wear leather. Rama, Krishna, Vishnu, none of them had moustache. We've grown up watching them.)

On Bhushan Kumar

Mukesh added that T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, who's co-produced Adipurush, is undoing all the good that his late father Bhushan Kumar did when he produced and popularized dozens of bhajan or Hindu devotional songs. “Aap jante hain T-Series ke karta dharta kaun the. Unhone Rama ke bhajan, sare devon ke bhajan itne popular kar diye the ki unki wohi cheez bikti thi. Khud baith ke bhajburan sunte the. Unka beta aaj ye Ramayana padhaega? Kya apne baap ki parampara ko aage badha raha hai ya uska naam kharab kar raha hai?” (You know the who founded T-Series. He made the bhajans of Rama and other gods so popular that those songs became the highest selling properties of T-Series. He used to sit and listen to bhajans himself. And now, his son is narrating this kind of Ramayana to everyone? Is he following in his father's footsteps or soiling his legacy?)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adipurush mukesh khanna om raut prabhas kriti sanon bhushan kumar saif ali khan ramayana bollywood hindi cinema + 8 more
adipurush mukesh khanna om raut prabhas kriti sanon bhushan kumar saif ali khan ramayana bollywood hindi cinema + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out