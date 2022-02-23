Navya Nanda says mom asks her to look after guests, not her brother: 'It's always put on daughter of the house'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has spoken about how a family treats daughters differently from sons. She talked about how even in her family, looking after guests or dealing with domestic duties is expected of her and not her brother.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda.

Speaking to SheThePeople, Navya talked about how things are even in her family. “I’ve seen it happen at home where if we have any guests over, my mother will always say just go and get this or go and get that and I have to play the host as opposed to my brother, who could also be doing the same thing,” she said.

“So I think specially in homes where you live with joint families, that responsibility of learning how to run the house or learning how to take care of guests or learning how to play host is always somehow put on the daughter. And I have never seen that importance being given to my brother or a younger boy in the house. I think that itself is ingraining women into believing that it’s our responsibility to look after the house,” she added.

In the comments section of the video, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar posted applause emojis to support Navya. Others also echoed Navya's thoughts. “Just like charity begins at home..Right upbringing also starts at home..You are building a future be careful while doing that," wrote one. “My brother wakes up at 11, does nothing all day except playing pubg. While I get scolded when I dare to wake up after 7:30 on weekends," commented another.

Navya often speaks about gender issues on social media. She also runs Aara Health and Project Naveli, two organisations focussed on betterment of women. Previously, in a chat with Miss Malini, Navya spoke about how her mother and grandmother put their needs second to the family's. “Women inherently prioritise the health and well being of their family over themselves. I have seen that happen at my own home with my grandmother and my mother. They are the sole caregivers. Because of that, they are always taking care of the family, the husband and the children. I don't think their own health, mental or physical is a priority. That stems from the gender roles we force as a society and that's where the patriarchy and misogyny comes in where men have always been the head of the family and breadwinners, and the woman the caretaker. That, I think, has caused a big disparity in terms of how women even look at health and prioritise their own well being,” she had said.

