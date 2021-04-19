IND USA
Navya Naveli Nanda shared an update on the work her foundation for women has been doing.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda tackles Instagram troll with grace: 'You’re aware we’re in the middle of a pandemic'

  • Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, took on an Instagram troll who doubted her intentions behind putting together a social welfare project.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 10:56 AM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to Instagram on Sunday to share an update regarding one of her projects. Navya and her organisations have inaugurated their first 'Period Positive Home' in Gadchiroli.

Navya shared pictures of the home and wrote that seeing it up and running was a 'fulfilling' experience. While many of her friends and family members were proud of her work, an Instagram user doubted her intentions.

Navya's reply to a troll.
"If the project meant so much to you, then where were you in the inauguration??," they wrote. Replying to them, Navya wrote, "I’m sure you’re aware we’re in the middle of a pandemic?"

Navya doesn't shy away from giving it back to trolls, much like her uncle, Abhishek Bachchan. Earlier, responding to a person who asked what Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, does for a living, she said, "She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother."


"Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down," she had added.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor leave for Maldives holiday after Covid-19 recovery. See pics

About her Period Positive Home, Navya wrote, "Our first Period Positive Home was inaugurated today in Gadchiroli Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build 6 more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation. Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period. 'Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most'."

Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Meezaan wrote, "Unreal! Super proud." Tina Ambani wrote, "So proud of all the work you do Navya." Earlier this year, Navya had revealed that she will be joining her father in their family business (Escorts) soon.

Navya Nanda is the founder of Aara Health.
