Neena Gupta: My shooting schedule is in such a mess

Neena Gupta is one of the actors who sprung back to work after the unlock ad resumed the shoot of her film, Good Bye a week after the Maharashtra government cleared the way for the film and television industry to resume production with protocols in place.

But the actor maintains that because of the lockdown amid the second wave of Covid, her schedule is still very much in the tatters. “It is such a mess,” Gupta shares about her shooting schedule for 2021.

“It is such a pressure. I shot for Good Bye for six days and then the lockdown was announced. The production house had booked a huge set in a studio and then lockdown happened. I felt so bad for the producers because they were losing so much money. Even the spot boys and light men and all those who worked with us were unable to earn their daily wages,” laments the 66-year-old.

While Gupta is happy with being “back to shoot”, she is quite unsure still about how things will pan out for her work-wise especially because there already have been so many delays.

“Everything is now in the planning stages. I was supposed to shoot for the second series of the web series with Masaba (Gupta, daughter), then another film in London in July and then Good Bye is there too. I was supposed to be working everyday this year. And now everyone is rethinking the plans,” she shares.

The actor, who was in Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand during the lockdown, adds that there is a lot of back and forth that is happening now.

“People think that they will start this day and then there is some date issue that happens with actors and their availability. Right now everybody is just making plans. They ask for me to give my dates and then we work on the dates and then there is some other issue. It is such a confusion because there are cases where people have blocked houses and locations and actor don’t have dates. It is a great stress inducing thing,” she adds.

But Gupta adds that she is keeping positive. “I am just not worrying. Whenever things will get back on track, we will all adjust,” she concludes.