Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome baby boy: ‘Mehr is ready to pass on the baby title to the new arrival’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday. They also have a daughter, Mehr, who will turn three next month.

Angad took to Instagram to share the happy news along with a picture from Neha’s maternity shoot, in which he was seen cradling her baby bump. “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!!” he wrote, adding heart emojis.

“Waheguru mehr kare (May God bless us) @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” he added, along with fingers crossed and folded hands emojis. Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and well-wishers.

In July, Neha and Angad announced that they were expecting their second child with an Instagram post that also featured Mehr. “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare,” the post read.

Also read: Angad Bedi reveals the person who will get to name his second baby with Neha Dhupia, had named Mehr too

Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier, Neha had revealed that she was pregnant when Angad was diagnosed with Covid-19. “Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she said.

Neha also said that her second pregnancy was different from when she was expecting Mehr. “I’ve got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it, and why and how the mind and body reacts to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn’t make it easier,” she said.