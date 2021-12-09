New pics from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding: Guests chilling in balcony, lehenga spotted hanging by window

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have managed to keep their wedding under tight wraps, the paparazzi present outside their wedding venue has captured a few glimpses of the wedding guests and even a peak at what seems like a wedding outfit - a lehenga.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities are going on at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. In one of the pictures, the cameras caught a lehenga hanging by a window while a wedding guest, sporting a sherwani, stood beside it. Another photo appears to show Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, at the wedding venue.

A picture of what seems to be a lehenga hanging by the window. (Varinder Chawla)

Guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

The wedding guest list has been reportedly limited to just 120 people. Guests from the industry include Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and their kids, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and Gurdas Maan, among others.

Mika Singh had confirmed that he was invited but couldn't make it to the wedding due to prior professional commitments. On the other hand, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and Kiara Advani confirmed that they weren't invited to the wedding.

Vicky and Katrina, along with their families, checked into the luxury stay on Monday. The couple was photographed leaving for Rajasthan on Monday evening. They individually posed for the paparazzi before making their way to the wedding.

The couple has been rumoured to be dating since 2019. While Vicky and Katrina never opened up about their relationship, a few other celebrities did confirm that they were dating.

Earlier this year, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true during an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only. He said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true.” He continued, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."