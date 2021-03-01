Nila Madhab Panda: Oscar or not, doesn’t matter, attention of people is important for Kalira Atita
Kadwi Hawa (2017), I am Kalam (2010), and now Kalira Atita — Nila Madhab Panda’s filmography has always consisted of films which talk about the planet and environmental causes, instead of projects that guarantee commercial gains.
“Entertainment bhi chahiye logon ko, there’s a big appetite, I don’t deny that. But I’d also say people should get conscious about all issues. So, many films are made on rape, women empowerment, but surprised to see that recently the whole world, which has developed science so much, a virus shut it down for one year. That can be your reflection and realisation,” says the director-producer.
His latest, Odia film Kalira Atita which means yesterday’s past, is about the rising sea level in a district in Odisha, and eligible for Academy Awards in the Best Picture category.
“People think that climate change is happening, but not to them. Seven villages have been wiped out there. It’s a very special film for many other reasons, it talks about the impact of climate change, no one has attempted that. It talks of serious things. The media is talking about it, and this is how the Oscar campaign happens. Our Prime Minister says, ‘Local to global’, so a small film like this should create news. We have the attention of people, Oscar or not doesn’t matter. It’s an important film of our times,” says Panda.
Talking about his own life which inspired him to take up such issue based films, the filmmaker recalls that his childhood was spent in a village where there wasn’t petrol or diesel available.
“I’ve seen the ecosystem, we were dependent on the land. From there, to Delhi, to world over, I saw we’re damaging the world. The population was growing, resources were limited, and the fight for them has started. We all want development, but we’ve damaged enough. There is no planet B, it affected me badly as an artiste, and I felt that I need to tell such stories to the world,” he ends.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi pays emotional tribute to Sushant on Sonchiriya anniversary, shares photos
- Bhumi Pednekar shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the making of Sonchiriya as the film completed two years of its release. She included a special dedication for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nila Madhab Panda: Oscar or not, doesn’t matter, attention of people is important for Kalira Atita
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma flaunts abs in sports bra and shorts, Manish is reminded of DTPH
- As Karisma Kapoor showed off her figure in a new Instagram post, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry were reminded of her Dil To Pagal Hai days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vineet Kumar Singh: My career has been built from one-two scenes; I have played the role of a dead body too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on anniversary, shares cute wish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasika Dugal: Still the nervous student when working with Naseer saab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office, says her 'heart broke again'
- Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared photos of her partially demolished Mumbai office, and said that her 'heart broke again' after she visited the property.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita to Sushant's fans: 'You don't know my story, so stop blaming me'
- Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her and said that no one knows her side of the story. She also revealed that she went through depression.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in family photo with Maanayata and twins
- Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’
- Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him on Dil Dhadakne Do
- Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with a sea view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer's 83 co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin teases 'thrilling' Gavaskar-Dev dynamic
- 83 will explore the dynamic between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has teased. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil in the upcoming sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox