On Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor organise online puja

Neetu Kapoor has organised an online puja on the occasion of her husband Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary. She and her son Ranbir Kapoor will perform the rituals, with the rest of the family joining in virtually, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier on Friday, Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt arrived at Neetu’s residence.

Rishi’s sister Rima Jain told Pinkvilla that she will not attend the memorial ceremony in person, as Mumbai continues to report thousands of Covid-19 cases every day. “Neetu is having an online havan puja, that she and Ranbir will do. We will also be a part of it through Zoom,” she said.

Last year, on April 30, Rishi died after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He is survived by his wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni shared a picture from what appears to be the puja to honour Rishi. In it, a framed photograph of the late actor, with a garland on it and marigold flowers in front, could be seen on a stool. A lit diya and incense sticks could also be seen.

After Rishi's death last year, his family said in a statement that he ‘remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest’ throughout his treatment. “Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears,” the statement said.

Rishi will be seen in his final film, the yet-to-be-released Sharmaji Namkeen, which also stars Juhi Chawla. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 4, which marks his birth anniversary.

