Parineeti Chopra glows in yellow in new pics from pre-wedding ceremony, couple's initials adorn her choora cover

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 26, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha last month. A video of their haldi and choora ceremony surfaced online recently.

Parineeti Chopra has shared fresh pictures from her choora ceremony. The actor looks radiant in a sunny yellow lehenga and dupatta. She flaunts her chooras in the pictures, specially pointing out the motif of a London cafe she and husband Raghav Chadha frequently visited. (Also Read: Unseen video from Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's haldi and choora ceremony out now. Watch)

Parineeti's fresh pics

The actor took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share fresh pictures from her choora ceremony. She merely posted a sun and a flower emoji in the caption. She's wearing a bright yellow lehenga with a matching dupatta and odhni. She completes the look with matching jewellery and mehendi on her hands. In the first picture, she's wearing the chooras and giving out a big smile, as family members sprinkle flower petals on her.

In the third picture, Parineeti is smiling and looking at her chooras that are covered by a pink sheet with the initials of the couple, “PR," embroidered on it. In another picture, Parineeti's brothers tie the chooras on her wrists as she looks at one of them dotingly.

Parineeti flaunts the motif of a cafe attached to her choora in a picture, which costume designer Manish Malhotra had earlier described as a customised addition to represent the London cafe Parineeti and Raghav used to frequent when they were in London together. Manish also posted heart emojis on Parineeti's new post. In another picture, Parineeti strikes a pose with her entire family.

Raghav's birthday wish for Parineeti

When Parineeti turned 35 on Sunday, Raghav shared a bunch of their pictures from their dating period, which ranged from their London days to their Udaipur vacation. The AAP leader wrote in the caption, “You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable (smile emoji) You bring SO much joy into my world… On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are… Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!” Parineeti responded in the comment section, “Back at you, you amazing amazing human! (love eyes emoji).”

Parineeti will be next seen in Chamkila.

