Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals Nick Jonas gives Malti a bath, changes diapers; baby's photos will be out soon

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra has revealed all about the naming ceremony of her granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who is named after Priyanka's maternal grandmother Malti. Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas welcomed the baby girl in January via surrogacy. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as she listens to Ukrainian refugees, gets dolls named after her

The couple share her pictures on special occasions but are yet to show the face of the child. Madhu Chopra has hinted in an interview to a news daily that they may reveal her face on her first birthday.

In an interview to The New Indian Express, Madhu Chopra revealed that she was “honoured” that Malti was named after her. Sharing more about the naming ceremony, she said, "In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals.”

Talking about how Nick Jonas is a very doting father and fulfils his parental duties very well, she said, “I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers.”

Priyanka's both parents Dr Madhu Chopra and late Dr Ashok Chopra were doctors in the Indian Army. During her childhood ears, Priyanka spent a few years with her maternal grandparents. As a caring grandmother herself, Madhu said that she has advised Priyanka to not allow any screen time to her daughter in first few years. “I told Priyanka, with screen time at such a young age, your daughter will get "mote mote chashma,” she said.

Priyanka and Nick introduced Malti to their fans on social media on the occasion of Mother's Day in May. They revealed that the baby girl came home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU. A picture was also shared of Malti but her face was kept hidden. Both Priyanka and Nick continue to be , along with managing their multiple work assignments.

