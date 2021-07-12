Priyanka Chopra shares childhood pic from the beach to wish her brother on his birthday: 'Wish I was there'

Priyanka Chopra has shared a couple of pictures to mark her brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday on Monday. She took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a childhood picture along with a recent picture of Siddharth posing with the siblings' mother Madhu Chopra.

In the picture from their childhood, Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra were seen enjoying the waves at a beach together. In the second picture, Siddharth and Madhu were seen posing beside what appeared to be a food truck. The truck featured a special message from Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

A board situated by the truck read, "Deares Sid, Happy birthay!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you Nick & Didi." She shared the post with the caption, "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter. (sic)"

Priyanka is currently in the United Kingdom, where she is wrapping up her upcoming projects. The actor had visited the US recently for a short trip where she reunited with her mother, Madhu. The actor had hosted a party to celebrate Madhu's birthday. The party was hosted at Priyanka's recently-opened restaurant Sona. The party was attended by her family and friends. During the trip, Priyanka also made her way to the supermarkets to check out her haircare range.

Over the weekend, Priyanka was seen attending the Wimbledon 2021 finals in London. She was accompanied by Natasha Poonawala on Saturday and was joined by James G Boulter, a socialite, on Sunday.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra bids farewell to Wimbledon after mingling with royalty over 'amazing weekend', see pics

Priyanka has been stationed in the United Kingdom for a while now. She wrapped the filming of Text For You and is currently completing Citadel, an international series with Richard Madden. Priyanka's upcoming projects also include Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves, a dance reality show with husband Nick Jonas and another show with Mindy Kaling.