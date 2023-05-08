Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's voice heard for first time as actor shares cute video of baby. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been sharing glimpses of her time with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in New Jersey. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Priyanka posted a clip in which she took Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to a park. In the clip, Malti's voice is heard for the first time. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra goes shopping with daughter Malti, shares pics of their 'Saturday done right'. See post) Priyanka Chopra shared a video of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The clip started with Priyanka giving a peek of Malti laying in her stroller. The toddler was heard cooing as she moved her hands and legs around in excitement. Priyanka didn't show her baby's face. The actor was heard giggling repeatedly as she walked with the stroller.

The video ended with Priyanka giving a quick view of the park. For the outing, Malti was dressed in a white outfit. The words 'sound on' was added to the video. Sharing the clip, Priyanka captioned it, “Love our walks in Central Park (face holding back tears, laughing and green heart emojis).”

Reacting to the clip, Franklin Jonas posted crying emojis. Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Ugh my heart." Kajal Aggarwal and Dia Mirza posted red heart emojis. A fan wrote, “Soooo precious.” Another person said, “I have always loved you... & seeing MM is just so divine and glorious.”

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a couple of adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Both stepped out for a play date and shopping at a toy shop. Priyanka captioned the post, "Saturday done right".

In the first picture, Priyanka carried Malti in her arms as she held a toy while shopping. Malti wore a pink and white dress while Priyanka was dressed in a casual grey sweater with sunglasses and a white cap.

In the second picture, Malti tried to stand, holding onto a toy food cart with hotdogs, pretzels, and drinks, written on it. Malti was in a printed peach and red dress and had her back to the camera.

A few photos were taken at home where Malti crawled on the floor surrounded by other babies and a tiny dog. Priyanka also shared a photo of her dog.

Fans is currently being seen in her debut web series, Citadel, which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Priyanka also saw the release of the romantic comedy-drama Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. While the film released in the US last week, it will release in India on May 12. It has been written and directed by James C Strouse. She also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The shooting for the film has not been started yet.

