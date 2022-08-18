Film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala claims wife and her family have illegally detained their two minor kids in Pakistan

Film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala has claimed that his wife has illegally kept their two minor children in Pakistan. The filmmaker filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking the safe return of his kids. The court has sought the Union Government's response to the petition. Also Read| Jiah Khan was abused by Sooraj Pancholi before alleged suicide, says her mother in court

In his petition, Mushtaq Nadiadwala alleged that his two children-- a nine-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter, have been illegally kept by his wife Maryam Chaudhary in Pakistan. He said that the visiting visa granted to the children by the Pakistani authorities expired in October 2021, but they are still being kept there illegally. He added that his wife herself was being held there by her influential family.

The petition, filed through senior advocate Beni Chatterji, said that the film producer had approached the concerned authorities about the matter requesting them to bring back his children who are Indian citizens, but did not get any response. He sought direction from the court to the Union Government to facilitate the safe return of his kids as well as his wife.

As per the petition, Mushtaq married Maryam in Pakistan in April 2012, following which she moved to India and applied for Indian citizenship. In November 2020, she moved to Pakistan with the children, and in February 2021, she filed a 'guardianship petition' before a Lahore court seeking that she be appointed the lawful guardian of their two children, which was granted by the court. Mushtaq claims in his petition that his wife has refused to return to India without providing any plausible reason for deserting him, and might have been brainwashed or coerced by her family into extending her stay in Pakistan.

The petition read, "The illegal detention of the children in Pakistan is not only in gross derogation of immigration laws of both countries but is also predominantly contrary to the general well-being and upbringing of the children."

A division bench headed by Justice Nitin Jamdar heard the matter on Thursday and issued a notice to the Union Ministry of External Affairs seeking their response to it. The court posted the matter for further hearing on August 29.

Mushtaq is the owner and founder of Studio One, which handles the post-production of Bollywood films. He has worked on films like Aan- Men At Work, Hera Pheri, Awara Pahal Dewana, and Welcome among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

