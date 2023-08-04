Rakesh Roshan worries about box office numbers, opens up on Krrish 4 delay: 'Big films these days aren't doing so well'

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan expressed concerns about going on floors with Krrish 4. He said in a recent interview with India Today that due to the audience's reluctance to return to theatres, he was not immediately looking to start the shoot. The filmmaker also revealed when he plans to film Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 4. Also read: Hrithik Roshan assures fans that work on Krrish 4 will begin soon Rakesh Roshan has given an update on Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 4.

About Krrish 4

Fans have been waiting for the fourth instalment of Hrithik Roshan's hit superhero franchise, Krrish 4, which has been in the making for around 10 years now. Koi Mil Gaya was the first film in the franchise and it was released in 2003. It was followed by Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013). Earlier this year, Hrithik had confirmed that Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and will 'happen real soon'. However, father-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wanted to wait for another year to begin the shooting.

Rakesh Roshan on Krrish 4

“What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film. The world has become smaller and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like $500-600 million. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of ₹200-300 crore in comparison," Rakesh told India Today.

On delaying Krrish 4 shoot

The filmmaker further said, “How to give that look to the film? I can, of course, decide to have 4 action sequences instead of 10, but that action has to match up with the quality. The VFX quality needs to be good. We are seeing how the budget and production costs can all be maintained. Big films that are released these days are not doing so well... We are absolutely ready to take the step forward. However, looking at the situation today where films are not doing well and collections are not matching the production costs, we are not immediately looking at it. It is going to happen, but not for a year. Probably after that.”

What Hrithik had said about Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan told Pinkvilla in a January 2023 interview, “I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4), but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year-end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon."

Krrish 4 was first announced in 2018 when Rakesh Roshan had said the film will be released on Christmas 2020. However, the film has since been delayed. Krrish traces Krishna (Koi Mil Gaya protagonist Rohit's son, who has inherited the father's superhuman abilities) and his adventures as he saves the world from the bad guys.

