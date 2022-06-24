My car got hit, glass broke: Here's why Ranbir Kapoor reached late for Shamshera launch event

Ranbir Kapoor arrived late at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Shamshera. The actor plays a dacoit-turned-freedom fighter in the film that stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Ranbir later opened up about what actually led to the delay in his arrival, which included a small accident and a confusion in the venue of the launch event. Also read: Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor plays desi Robin Hood in first double role; Sanjay Dutt appears as ruthless cop. Watch

Ranbir arrived at the IMAX Inorbit Mall in a short black kurta and denims paired with a black jacket. Talking about his late arrival, he told fans, “My driver first took me to the Infinity mall, we were in the basement parking but there was no one. So we got late.” He went on to add, “As soon as we came out of the mall, my car got hit by someone and the glass broke. Karan says breaking of a glass is auspicious.”

As a paparazzo account shared a video of Ranbir talking about the incident, fans of the actor were concerned about the actor's well being. A fan wrote, “Thank God he is fine.” Another said, “Glad you are safe.”

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the Yash Raj Films’ movie is set in the 1800s and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Shamshera, which was announced in May 2018, is set to hit the theatres in IMAX on July 22. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The almost three-minute-long trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor as the titular hero, a Robin Hood-like figure from a tribe who steals from the wealthy. Sanjay essays the part of Daroga Shudh Singh, a ruthless cop tasked by the British to rein in Shamshera’s tribe. Vaani plays Sona, a dancer and love interest of Ranbir’s character. It is also revealed in the trailer that Ranbir plays the double role of a father as well as a son.

(With PTI inputs)

