Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal: Who’s fit to play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic?

It’s official. A biopic is finally being made on ex-cricketer and sports icon Sourav Ganguly’s life and incredible career. According to a News18 report, he has confirmed while the film, being bankrolled by a big production house, will be in Hindi, it is not possible to reveal the name of the director as of now. But the biggest question stands until the announcement comes through: who will play dada on the big screen?

Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as the hot favourite, and trade analyst Komal Nahta agrees. “It is psychological but Ranbir definitely fits the bill. He will look like Ganguly, one has seen him play Sanjay Dutt in Sanju (2018). He is a fantastic choice,” he feels.

While all other people we talk to do hail Kapoor as the perfect choice, they have other names in mind. Producer- trade expert Girish Johar names Varun Dhawan as another possible option.

Explaining why, he says, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao would be the other obvious choices, they are gen-next. But it would also be possible to see Varun. He has not done anything like this before, he’s done over-the-top commercial stuff. If he gets the opportunity, why not? He’s a saleable name, has strength, is commercial. The only thing is he hasn’t experimented much. This will do what Sanju did to Ranbir’s career, add another feather to Dhawan’s career.”

Vicky Kaushal is another possible option according to trade expert Atul Mohan, considering his energy in his film Uri: The Surgical Strike was similar to Ganguly’s on field. “Vicky is a good actor. The kind of aggression we have seen in dada… I have been watching cricket since my childhood. Jo woh josh wali baat hai na, how Ganguly would be charged up and the kind of things he has done, I think Vicky is close to that. Rajkummar is also a brilliant actor, and a big name. For me, Ranbir would be number one,” he reasons.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says Ganguly’s life would make into a ‘great feature film’, provided it has a good director and great actor. “The actor should match the athlete on screen. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the final name. Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh both could play him, but till the announcement we have to wait,” he says.