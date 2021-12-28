Raveena Tandon sends kisses to her ‘first hero’ Salman Khan, jokes ‘saanp mar gaya hoga’ after snake bite incident

Actor Raveena Tandon teased her first hero actor Salman Khan about his recent snake bite incident as she wished him on his 56th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared several pictures, including a black and white throwback photo, of the duo.

Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan, in most of the pictures, posed in shoot sets. In one of the photos, they are seemingly outdoors posing for a selfie. In the old photo, Raveena leaned on Salman as they smiled for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Raveena captioned her post, "Happy happy birthday to my, first hero! @beingsalmankhan You will always be special to me, the warmth, the care, the squabbles, cheers to many many more years of love and fun! BTW, you are blessed. Saanp margaya hoga (The snake must have died)." Raveena adorably added a few kiss smileys to her post for Salman.

Ahead of his birthday, Salman was bitten by a snake thrice at his Panvel farmhouse near Mumbai. The actor was then taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning. After that, he was back to his farmhouse and celebrated his birthday on Monday with close friends and family.

Talking to the media in the early hours of Monday, the actor spoke about the incident. He had said, "My sister was quite scared with the whole incident, but I made friends with the snake and got a picture clicked with it before leaving it in the jungle. It must have also bit me because it was scared."

Salman also spoke about his conversation with his father, screenwriter Salim Khan after the incident. "When my dad came to know about this incident, he called to ask if the snake was fine and alive. So I told him Tiger and the snake both are alive. He asked if we hurt the snake, I said we didn't, we handled it with utmost care and love and left it in the jungle," he had said.

Also Read | ‘Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi’: What Salman Khan told dad Salim Khan after snake bite incident. Watch

Salman featured opposite Raveena in her first film Patthar Ke Phool (1991). They also starred together in several other movies including Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000).

Salman Khan was recently seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. He is also seen as the host of the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. He has the third instalment of his film Tiger 3 in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON