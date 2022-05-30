Renuka Shahane recreates Hum Aapke Hain Koun song with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, calls her 'the sweetest.' Watch

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently had a fan girl moment as she got to recreate Hum Aapke Hain Koun song Lo Chali Main with Renuka Shahane. The song from the 1994 film, sung by late singer Lata Mangeshkar, was picturised on Renuka Shahane, Madhuri Dixit, and Salman Khan. It showed Renuka's character dancing after she found out that her brother-in-law Prem, played by Salman, and her sister Nisha want to get married. Also Read| Renuka Shahane says she was offered hero’s sister roles, was told her rape scene would be ‘catalyst’

Devoleena took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a video that showed her and Renuka dancing to Lo Chali Main. Devoleena, who will be seen alongside Renuka in First Second Chance, captioned the video, "My Fan Moment. Finally Lo Chali main @renukash710 I love you mam. And thank you. Many More reels to come. I am eagerly waiting for the Second Chance now."

In response, Renuka Shahane wrote in the comments section, "@devoleena you are the sweetest," adding a red heart emoji. Actor Tina Datta wrote, "How pretty," while Deepika Singh commented red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

First Second Chance, directed by Lakshmi Iyer, marks the film debut of Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She will be playing a character named Vaidehi in the film, while Renuka will play an older version of the same character. The film will depict the past and present of a couple's relationship. The teaser of the film was released last week.

First Second Chance also stars Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha. It is scheduled to have an OTT release on Disney + Hotstar on June 5. Commenting on Devoleena's performance, Lakshmi had said in an Instagram post that it was a challenge to cast someone who could match Renuka's 'magic and aura' and she was glad to have found the actor.

Lakshmi wrote, “Casting for Vaidehi was a challenge someone to match beautiful @renukash710 maam’s magic and aura. I am so glad @devoleena I found you and you came on board for this beautiful character the grace the poise the beauty of my Vaidehi you bring it all alive in every frame.”

