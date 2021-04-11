IND USA
Rhea Chakraborty shared a new picture on Instagram.
Rhea Chakraborty is ‘keeping the faith’ in rare Instagram post, fan says ‘hope the smile comes to your face soon’

  • Rhea Chakraborty seems to be drawing inspiration from Rabindranath Tagore’s collection of poems, Gitanjali. See her new Instagram post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 11:09 AM IST

Rhea Chakraborty, who has largely kept away from social media after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year, shared a slightly out-of-focus picture of herself reading Rabindranath Tagore’s collection of poems, Gitanjali. She added the hashtag ‘keeping the faith’ along with her Instagram post.

“‘The question and the cry ‘oh, where?’ melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance, ‘I AM!’ - Rabindranath Tagore , Gitanjali #keepingthefaith,” she wrote in her caption.

Shibani Dandekar was quick to comment, “love you,” along with a heart emoji. Fans also showered praise on Rhea. “Wow mam. You are inspiration for girls like me. Keep rocking. More power to you,” one wrote, while another called her a ‘survivor’. “Hope the smile comes to your face soon,” a third commented.


Rhea was in the news after Sushant’s family filed an abetment to suicide case against her and others. She has also been accused of siphoning off his funds. She is being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In September last year, Rhea was arrested on a drugs-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, also spent time in jail on similar charges.

Also see: When Priyanka Chopra was asked if she wanted to do Deepika Padukone’s role in Bajirao Mastani, gave the 'perfect' reply

Rhea will be seen next in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre, but she was missing from the posters. Her name was also not mentioned in the list of cast members. However, she made an appearance in the trailer.

On being asked about Rhea’s absence from the posters as well as promotions, producer Anand Pandit told IndianExpress.com, “Tell me, whose film is it? It’s Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan and Emraan (Hashmi)’s film. So, my focus has to be on them. Then there are other artistes. My focus cannot be on the other artistes. My focus has to be on my lead actors. That’s one. So, I cannot promote my smaller artistes.”

While Chehre was set to release in theatres earlier this month, it has been delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

rhea chakraborty sushant singh rajput

