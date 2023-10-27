Rhea Chakraborty on her frustrating time in jail after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Deemed unfit for society'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently talked about her jail time and called it ‘frustrating.’ She was arrested after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was lodged at Byculla jail for almost six weeks. She recently revealed that she has some of the happiest people in the jail. Also read: Rhea Chakraborty responds to being called witch, talks about black magic Rhea Chakraborty was arrested after Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty on her jail time

Rhea in an event was asked about her time in jail. In a video, shared by her, the actor replied, "So, you are basically removed from society and put as a number in prison because you are deemed unfit for society. So there itself, this personality or these things you’ve created about yourself are completely broken.” Rhea also asserted that she was at an under-trial prison where everyone was innocent until proven guilty.

Talking about other women in the jail, she added, “Seeing and interacting with them, I experienced a unique kind of love and resilience within those women. They found happiness in small things. They grabbed happiness when they got it. They know how to enjoy a moment, and they are some of the happiest people I have met.” She also revealed how her fellow prison mates would find happiness in simple, small things, such as a samosa.

Rhea Chakraborty on her prison mates

“It’s frustrating; they’re languishing, but they know when and how to catch that happiness. And it can be as small as a samosa on a Sunday. It can be as small as somebody dancing for them. So it’s just perspective; it’s how you look at it,” she also said. Rhea had previously revealed that she danced in the jail on the day her bail was granted.

Calling her jail term ‘worst hell’, Rhea wrapped up, "At that point, yes, my life was in the worst hell it could have been. But heaven or hell is a choice in your head that you can make. It’s difficult to choose heaven each time. But the battle is of the mind, and if you have the strength and desire in your heart, you’ll most definitely battle the mind and win.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea by Sushant's parents. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case which surfaced during Sushant's death probe.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON