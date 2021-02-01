Rhea Chakraborty spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant Singh Rajput, brother Showik shows thumbs-up

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted outside a gym in Mumbai, on Monday. Rhea used to be frequently spotted outside the same gym with her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Unlike other recent public spottings, Rhea and Showik didn't seem to mind the media presence.

In images and videos shared online, Rhea and Showik were seen exiting the gym and walking towards their car. Showik gave the paparazzi a thumbs-up as he got into the car, and Rhea said, "Excuse me." Both were wearing gym clothes.





Rhea and Showik became household names last year, after they were named in FIRs following Sushant's death. She was arrested on a drugs-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail. Both are out on bail.

Sushant died on June 14, and his family accused Rhea, his girlfriend at the time, of abetment to suicide and misappropriation of his funds. Rhea has denied the charges and filed counter complaints against two of Sushant's sisters, for obtaining an allegedly fraudulent medical prescription for him.

Sushant's death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are looking into the financial and drugs angles in the case, respectively.

“It has been a traumatic year for her," film director Rumi Jaffrey said about Rhea in a recent interview to SpotboyE. "Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”





