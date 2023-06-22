Ridhiema Tiwari’s fantasy show goes off air in 8 months, she says there’s no security even in govt jobs

Ridhiema Tiwari’s fantasy show ,Raazz Mahal went off air in eight months after its release, however, the actor, instead of sulking over it, prefers to look back at the fulfilling experience she had for whatever time she shot for it. “My 12 years of experience in this industry have taught me that you need to let go of things to bring in new opportunities in life,” she says, adding, “Moreover, actors are like freelancers. There is no surety that a project will go on forever. Aaj kal toh government jobs me bhi security nahi hai, toh ye toh entertainment industry hai. Iska remote toh audience ke haath mein hota hai. And if anybody wishes ki mera project hamesha chalta rahe, too bad for them. That means the actor doesn’t want to grow.” Ridhiema Tiwari’s show Raazz Mahal recently went off air.

That being said, Tiwari points that the reason the said TV show was taken down so soon could be because of several reasons.

“The genre this show belonged to is usually loved by the audience, but maybe because it was aired on a newly channel, not lot many audiences were aware about it. It was available on streaming also, but not for free, so that could have been one of the reasons the makers decided to pull the plug. Had it catered to the audience in a simplified manner, we could have had a longer run,” she says talking in hindsight.

While it’s not easy for an artiste to suddenly be rendered jobless, the 38-year-old her calming mantra is rather simple. In fact, she looks at these gaps between projects as the most crucial time to work on herself.

“One spends an average of 14 hours on set, playing someone else. So these breaks are really important to connect with your inner self, and do other things besides acting. The more you are able to connect with yourself, the better you will deliver. Also, these breaks are like an opportunity to prepare for your next project, and that could be the biggest thing in your life. So, I utilise this gap to do a lot of things that my work commitments doesn’t allow sometimes,” says the actor, known for TV shows Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Divya Drishti and Sasural Genda Phool among others.

As she wraps up, Tiwari asserts she has understood that insecurity is not a very happy place to be in. “Not that I have never been insecure, but I have definitely learned from it. Over the years, what I’ve earned is experience and wisdom about what not to be and do in situation like these. So, I do my work, give my 100% and leave rest to God because there is no formula to win the audience. Nobody knows what will work for them and what won’t,” she ends.

