Rohit Bal was a true pioneer: Manish Malhotra

PTI |
Nov 02, 2024 04:27 PM IST

Rohit Bal was a true pioneer: Manish Malhotra

New Delhi, Fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday remembered Rohit Bal as a "true pioneer", praising his unique ability to blend Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion.

Bal, one of India’s most celebrated fashion designers, died on Friday at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack at the age of 63.

In a statement, the designer recalled his first encounter with Bal just after the release of Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 movie "Rangeela", which featured costumes designed by Malhotra.

“Rohit Bal was a true pioneer, merging Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion in a way only he could. I remember meeting him in the ’90s, just as 'Rangeela' had released. It was my first Indian fashion show I watched live, held at the Imperial Hotel in Delhi.

"Rohit welcomed me with that familiar warmth and invited me to his after-party. From his opulent shows to his unforgettable after parties, there was always joy and grandeur," Malhotra said.

After he started his own label, Malhotra said he would often cross path with Bal at fashion weeks.

"Though time and the industry led us down different roads, my admiration for him never faded. Rest in peace, Gudda. Your legacy will always inspire us," he added.

Besides Malhotra, top designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee, JJ Valaya, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Payal Jain and Bibhu Mohapatra mourned Bal's death.

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also paid tribute to Bal.

"A true visionary who will always be remembered and loved. Rest in Peace, Rohit Bal," read a message on Khosla's Instagram page.

Anamika Khanna shared a picture with Bal and called him a "friend, mentor and guide".

"Someone who I cherished, respected and loved. You will be missed deeply. Moments like these made it worth their while. May your soul be in design forever," she added.

Bal had been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues in December last year.

In October this year, he presented his collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale, where Ananya Panday was the show-stopper.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
