Rohit Shetty says Kareena Kapoor called and said she'll star in Singham Returns: 'Who is the girl? I am doing the film'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has revealed that actor Kareena Kapoor had called him when he was making Singham Returns and told him that she will star in the film. Rohit also spoke about why Kareena wanted to be in the movie.

Singham Returns, released in 2014, is an action film directed by Rohit Shetty and is the second instalment of his cop universe. Inspired by the Malayalam film Ekalavyan (1993), Singham Returns features Ajay Devgn in the lead role. He reprised his role as DCP Bajirao Singham, while Kareena Kapoor played the female lead, replacing Kajal Aggarwal from the first part.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, Rohit said, “Kareena and I go a long way back as we did Golmaal 2 together and then when we were making Singham 2, she called me to ask ‘What are you doing next?’ So I told her that ‘I am doing Singham Returns’, so she asked me, ‘Who is the girl, I am doing the film’. I told her that the role is not that big but she said, ‘It’s not about that, I just want to spend time with the team and be in the film’, so Singham Returns happened that way."

Speaking about the entry of a female cop in his cop universe, Rohit said, "With Sooryavanshi, I feel though the timing was limited, the strongest girl character of the cop universe is Katrina’s character in Sooryavanshi and gradually it will start growing and getting bigger and yes, there will be a lady cop for sure in the coming times, because see what has happened, we had planned but everything was paused for two years. So we have the backlog of two years now and in near future there will be a lady cop more than just being a wife or a girlfriend of a cop."

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's cop action drama film Sooryavanshi, released recently in cinemas, has crossed the ₹150-crore mark in just ten days. The film features actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Sooryavanshi is a part of Rohit Shetty's universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and Singham Returns, then expanded with Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role, and is now going forward with Akshay's character. The previous films, too, were big hits.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay has portrayed the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina has played the role of Akshay's wife in the film. The movie also features cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).