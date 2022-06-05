Salman Khan and father Salim Khan receive threat letter, Mumbai Police files FIR against unknown person

Actor Salman Khan and his father, film producer-screenwriter Salim Khan on Sunday received a threat letter said the Mumbai Police. As reported by news agency ANI, the Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person. A further probe is underway, tweeted ANI. (Also Read | Salman Khan says Shah Rukh Khan 'kabse mere piche hai'. Watch hilarious video)

Salman, who had travelled to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA event, returned to Mumbai on Sunday. Salman, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul were the hosts of the event held on Saturday.

A further probe is underway, tweeted ANI.

"Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench," Times Of India reported quoting a police officer.

Salim's security staff found the chit and gave it to him. "Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moose Wala)," the chit read as per the report. Police are also checking the CCTV footage in the Bandstand area. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab last month.

Meanwhile, Salman on Saturday gave a shout out to actor Shah Rukh Khan at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards. During the award ceremony, held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, IIFA hosts Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul asked celebrities seated in the audience a question, "Who is behind Salman?"

Salman, who was sitting in the audience, said, "Mere peeche sirf ek aadmi hai, woh hai Shah Rukh Khan (There's only one man behind me and that is Shah Rukh Khan)". The actor explained his joke and said the wall of Shah Rukh's bungalow Mannat is right behind his apartment, Galaxy in Bandra. "But if you look at it from the other side, the Worli area side, his house is far ahead". Salman then said, referring to Shah Rukh's upcoming film line-up, "Humara Pathaan, humara Jawan tayyar hai (Our Pathaan, our Jawan is ready)."

Fans will see Salman next in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. Recently, Salman shared the first look of his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. On Instagram, Salman gave a glimpse of himself from the sets of the upcoming film and captioned the picture, "Shooting commences for my new film ...."

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also feature Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, andZaheer Iqbal. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. Shah Rukh also has a cameo in the film reportedly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON