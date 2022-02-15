Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite after her wedding, fly out of Mumbai to resume Tiger 3 shoot. See pics

Actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were snapped at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Tuesday. The actors are travelling to resume the shoot of their upcoming film Tiger 3. Before entering the airport building, both the actors waved at the paparazzi stationed outside.

For her journey, Katrina Kaif wore a white sweatshirt, black leather pants and white sneakers. She kept her hair loose, wore sunglasses and a mask. Salman opted for a black T-shirt, blue denims and a red jacket. This is the first time the actors are shooting together after Katrina tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan to resume Tiger 3 shooting.

Earlier this month, news agency ANI had quoted a source, saying that the actors will wrap the last big outdoor schedule of the movie in New Delhi. ANI had reported quoting their source, "There they will be filming for around 10-12 days." However, the dates were marked as February 12-13.

As per the report, the outdoor schedule has been possible as the omicron wave seems to be subsiding across the country. However, strict protocols will still be followed by the film's team. Earlier, the Delhi schedule was expected to commence on January 12 but was postponed, given the surge of Covid-19 cases across India, including the national capital.

The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share hug on Valentine's Day, but fans notice 'she's taking something from his pocket'

The first film in the popular franchise called Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON