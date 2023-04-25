Salman Khan reacts as woman tells him 'shaadi nahi karni' at Dubai party, clicks selfies with fans. Watch

Actor Salman Khan, who is currently in Dubai, recently attended a party in the city. The actor was seemingly promoting his new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and also interacting with his fans and the audience. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on Tuesday, Salman was seen standing on a stage as a crowd sat near him. (Also Read | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 4 collection: Salman Khan film holds well on first Monday, earns over ₹10 crore) Salman Khan responded after a fan told him ‘shaadi nahi karni (don’t marry)'.

In the video, Salman smiled and clicked selfies with the people amid cheers and hoots. One woman in the audience shouts out, "Salman, Mujhse shaadi kar le (Salman, marry me!)'. Later, another woman from the crowd waved her hand and said looking towards the actor, "Shaadi nahi karni, Salman. Shaadi nahi karni (Don't marry Salman)." Reacting to her remark, Salman said, "Right right right." The actor was seen in a maroon shirt and black pants.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Handsome boy, Salman sir." A person said, "Yeah he doesn't look a day over 18." A comment read, "Blockbuster look of Salman sir." Another fan commented, "Very beautiful." "Salman's craze increase day by day," said an Instagram user.

Salman also shared a picture on Instagram with his team in Dubai. Posing and smiling with several people in the picture, Salman wrote, "God’s been kind … #dubai @jordy_patel @aadu_adil @saajan_singh23 @beingshera @tankakitt Vikram Tanwar, Imran, Bilal." The actor recently flew to Dubai and received a cute welcome from a bunch of children there.

Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped an adorable picture that shows him sharing smiles with children. "Chotu Motu," he captioned the post, adding his song Let's Dance Chotu Motu from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor is in Dubai to attend the Filmfare Awards event.

Fans saw Salman last in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which arrived in theatres on Eid. However, the film didn't receive great reviews from the critics and audience. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. So far the film has earned ₹78.34 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Salman will be seen reprising his character in Tiger 3, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner also stars Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON