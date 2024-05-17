Shabana Azmi reveals Javed Akhtar says their marriage lasted 4 decades because they 'don’t meet too often'

'We have a happy and strong relationship'

Shabana, daughter of late Kaifi Azmi, a well-known poet, told the portal, "He (Javed Akhtar) says the success of our marriage is that we don’t meet too often, we are both busy running in different directions. We come from similar backgrounds – our fathers were poets from UP and communists, we have a common view on things – so people say considering these factors we should have had an arranged marriage."

Shabana and Javed have spoken about their deep friendship in various interviews over the years. Further speaking about her marriage with Javed, the actor said in the same interview, "Touchwood we have a happy and strong relationship. He (Javed) says ‘Shabana is my best friend and even marriage could not change that'.”

Javed Akhtar on marriage with Shabana Azmi

In 2023, the writer-lyricist was asked by actor Arbaaz Khan on his show, The Invincibles, what was the recipe for a 'successful marriage'. To which, Javed replied, "Living with an independent strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses. Kahin aap ko push bhi karna padega, magar push aap equal ko kar rahe hain (Sometimes you have to push her, but you should always remember that she is your equal)."

Javed Akhtar was previously married to screenwriter Honey Irani. In 1984, Javed and Shabana married after his split from first wife. Honey and Javed share two children – filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.