Shabana Azmi tests Covid-19 positive, fans wish her speedy recovery; Boney Kapoor says, ‘stay away from Javed Akhtar’

Actor Shabana Azmi took to Instagram, to announce that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Actor Divya Dutta, producer Boney Kapoor and others reacted to the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared her health update with her fans and followers. She posted a picture of herself along with the caption, "Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," she wrote in the caption.

"Get well soon Shabana ji," actor Divya Dutta wrote. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Take care. Get well soon.” Film producer Boney Kapoor showed concern for Shabana's husband Javed Akhtar and wrote, “Oh God , please stay away from Javed Saab.” Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan said, “Aadab . Wishing you a speedy recovery.” Actor Lillete Dubey wrote, “Get well soon.”

One fan commented saying, “Corona has fallen in love with you. Get well soon." Another one said, “You look so elegant. Love what you are wearing in your neck. May you recover speedily.” While one said, “Get well soon ma'am. Hope Javed sir is fine. Wish you a speedy recovery.” Lots of other fans in the comments section also showed concern for Javed Akhtar.

In a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, when Shabana was asked how she and Javed are coping up with the lockdown, she had said, “Going with the flow. For someone as gregarious as me, I could never have imagined that I would stay sane. Javed is used to periods of isolation when he is writing, so it was easier on him. But we have never spent so much time together and we have always enjoyed each other’s company, so it has been good for us personally.”

Shabana will be seen next in the Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

