Shahid Kapoor: I consciously don’t put out pics of my children Misha and Zain

Social media is an inseparable part of any actor’s life in today’s day and age, and it’s only now that Shahid Kapoor realises it fully. Until now, he wasn’t too active, and would share his personal pics sparingly

However, in the last couple of months, he has completely changed. From making reels, to putting out random pictures with his wife Mira Rajput, he is all out. And as expected it’s the Mira effect. “She has been pulling my leg for the last couple of years ‘Shahid, your social media game is so bad, it sucks, you are so boring’ We were pretty much living in Punjab throughout the Covid lockdowns. The ambience there was very different, I was in a different headspace. The minute I came to Mumbai , which was two months back, it was in my head ‘sweet revenge is coming Mira’,” laughs the 41-year-old.

He further calls her the catalyst to him taking social media seriously. But that still didn’t compel him enough to share pictures of his children, Misha and Zain. He remains protective about not exposing them so much. Kapoor says, “We consciously don’t post pictures of our kids. There’s just one pic of Zain that I have put out, literally since he was born, maybe two.”

But how do his kids react to his fame- people coming up to him for selfies when they step out, or clicking their pics? Kapoor says they were isolated due to the lockdowns. “They haven’t been here for two and a half years. They have just about reached that age where they will be aware of it. In a couple of years, we will discover. We don’t tell them that much, they know what I do but they don’t get told in detail. They just know aisa kuchh hai, papa shooting pe jaate hain. We have not yet got into explaining them, but kids today are so smart. I am sure they will figure it out,” he smiles.