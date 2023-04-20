Shahid Kapoor recalls what dad Pankaj Kapur said about his cute image in films: 'Beta abhi tum kar lo yeh sab par...'

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who recently made his OTT debut as a conman in Raj and DK’s web series Farzi, has completed two decades in the industry. In a new interview, Shahid reflected on his long acting career, and also spoke about actor-father Pankaj Kapur. Shahid recalled what the veteran actor had told him years ago about him playing the 'cute boy' in most films. Shahid said his father was right, when he said he will want to do only do diverse roles, when he starts 'acting' for real. Also read: Shahid Kapoor looks intense in Bloody Daddy first look, gets compared to John Wick Pankaj Kapur shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Shaandaar.

In the interview, Shahid also said that contrary to popular perception, he is ‘not spoilt for choice’, when it comes to getting good roles. He added that, in fact, he finds it 'challenging to find good content'. Shahid also shared what his National Film Awards-winning father Pankaj Kapur had told him about acting during his initial years in the industry. Pankaj has acted in iconic films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) and Maqbool (2003), among many others. Shahid is the son of Pankaj and his ex-wife, actor Neliima Azeem.

Speaking about how he wishes to explore diverse genres, Shahid told ETimes, “My dad (Pankaj Kapur) once told me, ‘Beta, abhi tum kar lo yeh sab – cute boy, romantic and all – par jis din tum acting karna shuru kar doge na, tab aisa lagega ki sher ke muh mein khoon lag gaya hai, phir tumhe baar baar waise hi kirdaar karne ka mann karega (Son, you can be the cute boy in films now, but the day you begin acting, you will not be able to leave it and will want to play such roles always).’ It has turned out to be just the way he said. After having worked for 20 years, I understand what he meant. I am happy about exploring diverse genres; every genre has its own appeal, but of course, the actor in me needs to feel satisfied and challenged.”

The official teaser for Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Bloody Daddy was recently released. Directed by Tiger Zinda Hai's Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller sees Shahid in a rugged avatar. The film will be released on June 9, and also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal.

