Shilpa Shetty burns up the dance floor with Sanjay Dutt to Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast, cheers him on. Watch

Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt took to the stage of Super Dance Chapter 4 to dance to their popular number, Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast, from Jung. They were later joined by co-judges Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu as well as the other contestants.

In a new promo of Super Dancer Chapter 4, contestant Sanchit and his ‘super guru’ Vartika danced to Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast, earning praise from Sanjay, who called their performance ‘kamaal (fantastic)’.

Geeta lauded Sanchit and called him ‘khara sona (pure gold)’. She said that the song was powerful, as were the two people whom it was originally picturised on, referring to Shilpa and Sanjay. Shilpa cheered, “Come on, Sanju,” as she and Sanjay went on stage. They then danced to the song and were later joined by everyone else. +

Last month, Shilpa returned to Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a judge. She had taken a few days off after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged links to a pornography racket. He has been accused of producing adult videos and streaming them through the HotShots app.

In a statement shared on her social media accounts, Shilpa said that she has faith in the Mumbai Police and the judiciary. She also requested everyone to respect the family’s privacy for the sake of her and Raj’s two children - Viaan and Samisha. She also said that they ‘don’t deserve a media trial’.

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Anurag Basu talked about Shilpa’s return to Super Dancer Chapter 4 and said that he greeted her with a hug. He said, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it.”