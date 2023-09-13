News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sholay actor Satinder Kumar Khosla dies due to cardiac arrest

Sholay actor Satinder Kumar Khosla dies due to cardiac arrest

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 13, 2023 07:57 AM IST

Satinder Kumar Khosla died in a Mumbai hospital. His final rites will be performed on Wednesday.

Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal, died on Tuesday evening. As per news agency ANI, he died at a Mumbai hospital. He was in his 80s.

Satinder Kumar Khosla is best known for his comic characters.
Satinder Kumar Khosla is best known for his comic characters.

Satinder's friend Jugnu confirmed the news of his death to the agency. The actor died due to cardiac arrest in the Kokilaben Hospital. His final rites will be performed on Wednesday.

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) paid heartfelt condolences to Satinder. A post read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981).”

Satinder is best known for his comic characters. His distinctive look, featuring a bald pate and a thick moustache, made him easily recognisable. He worked in several films of Manoj Kumar including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Kranti.

However, it was his role as a prisoner in Sholay that made him garner a lot of attention. He was also featured in films like Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Anjaam among others.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out