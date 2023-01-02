Kiara Advani shares loved up picture with Sidharth Malhotra, names him among her ‘favourite Malhotras’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently in Dubai where they rang in the New Year amid rumours of them planning to tie the knot in a few weeks. She finally shared a picture with Sidharth on her Instagram Stories on Sunday and captioned it, “Favourite Malhotras”. Sidharth's uncle and fashion designer Manish Malhotra is also in the frame. Also read: Amid wedding rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ring in new year in Dubai with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra and Sidharth Malhotra.

Manish had originally shared the picture which showed Kiara in a short green shimmery dress and Sidharth Malhotra in black party wear. The rumoured couple had attended a New Year party in Dubai with Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar. Manish had shared a group picture of all four of them together and written on his Instagram page, ""Wishing you all a wonderful new year."

Ahead of the New Year, Kiara and Sidharth had joined Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor along with Manish and Karan at another party in Dubai. Neetu and Riddhima had shared pictures with Kiara and Sidharth on Instagram which confirmed their presence in Dubai.

Amid several reports, an ETimes report claims the two will tie the knot in Jaisalmer in the first week of February. The two have been rumoured to be in relationship for a few years and are often spotted at parties and events together. They however, never clearly spoke about being in relationship.

Kiara and Sidharth came close while filming for 2021 film Shershaah. Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra while Kiara played his fiance, Dimple Cheema. The film had an OTT release but won a lot of praise and several awards at various events. The two recently appeared in a television commercial together.

Kiara is currently working on Satyapem Ki Katha with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. She also has an untitled film with Ram Charan in pipeline. Sidharth is currently promoting his film Mission Majnu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. It will release on Netflix on January 20. He also has Yodha opposite Disha Patani and Rohit Shetty's web series titled Indian Police Force.

