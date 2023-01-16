Birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra seems lost in Kiara Advani in unseen pic, shared by her amid wedding rumours

Amid wedding rumours, Kiara Advani dropped a candid photo with Sidharth Malhotra from one of their trips together. Sidharth turned 38 on Monday. On his special day, Kiara posted their picture with a loved-up caption and left fans wondering if they are finally making their relationship Instagram official. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra shoots for Indian Police Force on birthday

In the photo, the birthday boy seemingly looked at his rumoured girlfriend. Kiara with her mesmerising smile is too lost in him as the background captured the setting sun behind clouds. Sharing the photo, Kiara wrote in the caption, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy,” followed by emojis of a cake, monkey, and heart-eyes face among others.

Soon after she shared the photo, their fans and friends from Bollywood rushed to the comment section and dropped sweet comments for them. Ananya Panday replied, “I think I took this picture cuties.” Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri who has worked with both Sidharth and Kiara added, "Awwww cutest.” Sanjay Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania and others too sent their love.

Among the fans, one commented, “Get married asap.” “He is looking at his birthday gift for life,” added another. Some other fans also said, “Best thing happened in the internet today.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen together in the 2021 film Shershaah. In the film, he played Param Vir Chakra (posthumous) awardee Captain Vikram Batra, and Kiara appeared as his love interest, in the role of Dimple Cheema. The two are rumoured to be dating for quite some time.

While Sidharth and Kiara have never confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen jetting out on vacations, attending parties, and even visiting each other at their houses. Last year, Kiara admitted that Sidharth was more than a friend during an episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 7 with Shahid Kapoor. Recently, Sidharth revealed that he had Kiara's number on his speed dial list.

The Shershah actors are reportedly tying the knot this year in Rajasthan. Multiple reports have suggested that they have even selected the locations and venues for the reported wedding, with many celebrities and colleagues on the guestlist. However, neither Sidharth nor Kiara have not confirmed any details.

Sidharth will be next seen in Mission Majnu.

