Soha Ali Khan prepares seviyan on Eid with Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, fans gush about his good looks. See pics

Soha Ali Khan celebrated Eid with her family. The actor shared two pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. One of the photo also features her actor husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The other picture shows how she made sevaiya on the occasion. Also read: Soha Ali Khan beats up Kunal Kemmu in funny video shared by him on 'jobless Wednesday morning'. See the end

Sharing the photos, Soha wrote on Instagram, “Wishing you and your families peace and prosperity and a very joyous Eid al-Fitr #eidmubarak.” The first picture shows Soha in a pink salwar-suit, sitting alongside Kunal, who is in a kurta pyjama. Their daughter Inaaya is seen in a lemon green lehenga and is sitting on the floor with her parents, with her back to the camera. Kunal seems to be tasting the sewaiya made by Soha.

Soha Ali Khan shared a fresh pic on Instagram Stories.

The second photo shows Kunal getting playful as Soha prepares the sweet dish in their kitchen.

The couple's fans were delighted to see the photos. A fan reacted, “Kunal is still that innocent boy we used to see in his childhood movies like Raja Hindustani, Hum hai rahi pyaar ke.” Another said, “Kunal looking so young.” One more fan wrote, “This is a very beautiful photograph. God bless and Eid Mubarak.” Another commented, "Fav couple reminds me of someone special." Several of their fans wished them “Eid Mubarak” in the comments section.

S sister Saba Ali Khan also wished fans on the festival. She shared a picture of a family portrait from brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding and wrote, “Chand mubarak to everyone.”

Saba Ali Khan wished fans on Eid.

Soha and Kunal recently released their first children's book in the Inni and Bobo series. The book is about the adorable companionship between the couple's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her new little puppy Bobo. Sharing more about the book, Soha wrote in one of her Instagram posts, “Super excited and happy to announce our first children's book as co authors. All children wish for a loving companion, and for Inni, that companion will be her new little puppy, Bobo! Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is a heartwarming story of friendship and family and a story we have poured all of our love into. It is also the first in a series of Inni and Bobo books.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON